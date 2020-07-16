France makes wearing face masks indoors compulsory

Amid rising number of coronavirus cases and lack of a possible COVID vaccine, France has decided to increase the precautions against the deadly virus.

France, on Thursday, announced that soon wearing face mask will be compulsory in enclosed public spaces (indoors spaces) too, in addition to the existing rule of wearing mask in outdoor public spaces.

The new rule will be implemented from August 1 all over the country, President Emmanuel Macron said. Mayenne region, however, made it obligatory immediately in several places.

The rule is being imposed after French health experts said that the coronavirus was "coming back a bit".

"We were considering implementing (this measure) on August 1 because, once again, we are acting preventively and not as a matter of emergency", Prime Minister Jean Castex told the Senate.

"I have heard and understood that this deadline appeared late or raised some questions, so the decree will come into force next week."

The novel coronavirus, that earlier slowed down in the country, has taken over 30,000 people in France and has been increasing in the past few weeks.

In addition to this, Macron also proposed open COVID testing for all, without any doctors' prescriptions.