Coronavirus: Global tally rises to 13.7 million

With some countries battling the possibility of a second wave of coronavirus, and some still struggling with containing the first wave, the number of coronavirus cases seem to be increasing at an alarming stage.

As many as 13,706,323 people around the world have been diagnosed with Covid-19, while more than 8,030,267 have recovered, 586,821 have died so far, according to Worldometer.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It has recorded over 70,000 cases in a day, taking its tally of cases to 3,615,991 and death toll to 140,105. The US is followed by Brazil, which has 1,970,909 cases and 75,523 deaths, and India (970,169 cases, 24,929 deaths).

Meanwhile, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates has said that India's pharmaceutical industry will be able to produce COVID-19 vaccines not just for the country but also for the entire world.

A lot of "very important things have been done" in India and its pharma industry is doing work "to help make the coronavirus vaccine building on other great capacities that they have used for other diseases", said the Co-Chair and Trustee of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.



(With inputs from agencies)