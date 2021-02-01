Top 10 world news today: Military coup in Myanmar, GOP witnessing walkouts, and more

Top 10 world news today: Military seizes control in Myanmar, former Bush aides are leaving the Republican Party, Navalny's protesters called hooligans by Russia, and more. Click on the headline to read the full story.

Military takes control in Myanmar; Aung San Suu Kyi, senior leaders detained

Trump names two new lawyers to lead his impeachment defence team in Senate trial

Sunday's pro-Navalny protesters were 'hooligans and provocateurs': Russia

WHO says 90% coronavirus vaccinations administered in rich countries

Somalia attacks kill 9, injure 10 after car bomb and gunfire

Many former Bush officials are leaving Republican Party, calling it 'Trump cult'

EU chief promises extra doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

Hezbollah says it downed an Israeli drone

Watch: Budget 2021 - Healthcare sector sees highest ever allocation, increased by 137%

Watch: Black Lives Matter movement honoured for peaceful civil disobedience