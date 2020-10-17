Top 10 world news today: Jacinda Ardern wins NZ elections, Paris beheading update & more

Jacinda Ardern wins landslide re-election in New Zealand vote; opposition concedes

Opposition National Party leader Judith Collins said she had called the prime minister to congratulate her for an "outstanding result".

Teenager of Chechen origin suspect behind teacher beheading in France

Police said the assailant was shot by cops and later died of his injuries as French anti-terror prosecutors said they were treating the assault as "a murder linked to a terrorist organisation".

Armenia and Azerbaijan again accuse each other of ceasefire violation

The fighting is the worst in the region since Azerbaijan and ethnic Armenian forces went to war in the 1990s over Nagorno-Karabakh, a mountain territory that is internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan but populated and governed by ethnic Armenians.

Trump heads to Michigan, Wisconsin in US election campaign push

Days after recovering from COVID-19 and just two and a half weeks before the November 3 election, Trump is holding rallies around the country to try to secure key battleground states that he won four years ago.

UK COVID-19 adviser calls for 'circuit-breaker' lockdown

He has also stressed on the importance of closing down schools and colleges for a while — which had reopened in September when he cases decreased.

Austrian mother confesses to suffocating 3 daughters to death

Upon investigating it was found that the police had received a distress call by a 31-year-old — the three kids' mother — saying she wanted to kill herself.

Third Justice Department prosecutor publicly denounces William Barr

The condemnations by Halpern and the two other prosecutors, one in Seattle and one in Boston, broke with a long-standing practice by Justice Department lawyers not to publicly discuss internal affairs.

SADS-CoV: Swine coronavirus could jump to humans, finds study

Chinese authorities have been looking to prevent African swine fever with a vaccine under trial. An outbreak of the disease in China last year had seen millions of pigs being slaughtered to prevent an epidemic.

US businesswoman says she did have an affair with UK PM Johnson

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Jennifer Arcuri, when asked if she had an affair with Johnson, said: "I think that goes without saying. It's pretty much out there."

Suspension of drone technology exports against alliance spirit: Erdogan to Trudeau

Earlier this month Canada suspended export of drone technology to Turkey as it probed allegations that the equipment was used by Azeri forces against Armenia.