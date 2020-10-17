Suspension of drone technology exports against alliance spirit: Erdogan to Trudeau

Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkish President protested against Canada's suspension of drone technology export to Turkey. Erdogan said that the move by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was not in the spirit of the alliance. Erdogan was quoted by his office.

Earlier this month Canada suspended export of drone technology to Turkey as it probed allegations that the equipment was used by Azeri forces against Armenia. Azerbaijan and Armenia are currently locked in conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh region.

On Friday, Erdogan and Trudeau discussed improving relations and increasing bilateral trade, the Turkish presidency said, adding that they also talked about overcoming issues about co-operation in defense sector.

"During the call, President Tayyip Erdogan said Canada`s suspension of the export of some military goods to Turkey due to the Azerbajian-Armenia conflict... is against the spirit of alliance," the presidency said.

Turkey and Canada are both members of NATO.

Turkey's Foreign Ministry has been strong in its response to Canada's decision. The ministry said that suspension showed a double standard.

Turkey`s military exports to its ally Azerbaijan have risen six-fold this year, with sales of drones and other military equipment rising to $77 million last month alone before fighting broke out over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to exports data.

Canadian arms control group Project Ploughshares says video of airstrikes released by Azerbaijan indicates the drones had been equipped with imaging and targeting systems made by L3Harris Wescam, the Canada-based unit of L3Harris Technologies Inc .

Ankara has said it stands firmly beside its close ally in the conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh.

