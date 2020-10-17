US businesswoman says she did have an affair with UK PM Johnson

A US tech entrepreneur has told a newspaper she had an affair with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson when he was mayor of London. The woman has been at the centre of allegations of misconduct involving the latter.

The Daily Mail reported on Saturday that Jennifer Arcuri, when asked if she had an affair with Johnson, said: "I think that goes without saying. It's pretty much out there."

Arcuri further said Johnson bombarded her with "avalanches of passion". She was married to second wife Marina Wheeler at the time.

In the multiple interviews Arcuri gave after the allegations came to light, she said she and Johnson had enjoyed a "very special relationship", though she repeatedly refused to say whether they had had an affair.

The Daily Mail interview hence comes as an affirmation to the theories.

Johnson was London mayor from 2008 to 2016. He became prime minister last year.

Downing Street had no immediate comment.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched an investigation in September 2019 following a newspaper report that Johnson, when mayor of London, had failed to disclose his personal links to Arcuri, who received thousands of pounds in public funding and places on official trade trips.

Johnson denied any wrongdoing, saying everything was done with full propriety and that there was no interest to declare. In May the IOPC said he would not face criminal action.

The matter was referred to the watchdog because Johnson was head of the Mayor's Office for Policing and Crime, a role equivalent to a police commissioner, during his term as mayor.