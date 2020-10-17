UK COVID-19 adviser calls for 'circuit-breaker' lockdown

A professor at the University of Oxford has advised the Boris Johnson-led UK government to adopt the method of 'circuit breaker' lockdown to contain the rising spread of infections in the country.

The UK has seen a sudden and massive increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country, hinting towards a possible — and maybe worse — second wave of the pandemic.

The Prime Minister Boris Johnson had in the last few days urged the locals to stay indoors as much as possible, and maintain social distancing if stepping out.

He believes a localised approach will work better than a temporary nationwide lockdown. However, John Bell, regius professor of medicine at the University of Oxford said the current measures will not help the government much and has asked the government to implement a brief but strict national lockdown — known as a "circuit-breaker".

"I can see very little way of getting on top of this without some kind of a circuit-breaker, because the numbers are actually pretty eye-watering in some bits of the country and I think it`s going to be pretty hard to get on top of this just biting around the edges," he told BBC radio.

He has also stressed on the importance of closing down schools and colleges for a while — which had reopened in September when he cases decreased.

"If in the end we have to take kids out for two weeks, calm it all down and then start, ideally embed it in a much more rigorous testing regime, then that`s maybe what we may have to do," he added.

As per Johnson;s restrictions, the areas which ae not highly affected by the virus can still remain open. Experts believe this system will not only confuse the lcoals but will also not prove to be successful as it will be difficult to keep a tab on the movement of people from one zone to another.