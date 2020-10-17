Austrian mother confesses to suffocating 3 daughters to death

The Austrian police was attending to a distress call of a 31-year-old lady in Vienna when they realised that instead of the woman, it was three young girls who were the victims.

When the local police reached an apartment in Vienna, they found dead bodies of an eight-month-old baby and a three-year-old girl. Another nine-year-old girl was also found in the apartment and was struggling to breathe. the nin-year-old was rushed to the hospital immediately, but the medical team was unable to save her.

Upon investigating it was found that the police had received a distress call by a 31-year-old — the three kids' mother — saying she wanted to kill herself.

The police revealed that the mother had some light injuries herself, and her three daughters had suffocated to death.

Upon investigating, the mother has now confessed to having killed the three daughters, but the motive behind this is not clear.