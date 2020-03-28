Top 10 world news today: Italy death toll, Boris Johnson infected with COVID-19, and more

Italy coronavirus crisis: Nearly 1,000 deaths as country witnesses worst single-day toll

After national health chief warned that Italy has not peaked yet in terms of daily coronavirus cases, the country confirmed its worst single-day death toll, 969. Read more

UK: PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus; Health Secretary also infected

In a massive development, British PM Boris Johnson confirmed on Twitter that he is infected with novel coronavirus on Friday. Read more

Already in ICU, Europe awaits major crisis once coronavirus ends

Europe, the continent that is already in a financial crisis, is now under life support because of novel coronavirus with 305,851 cases, including 18,289 deaths. Read more

Clear we have entered recession, would be worse than 2009: IMF

The coronavirus pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday. Read more

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of coronavirus in Africa

The World Health Organization's regional director for Africa on Friday warned the continent faced a "dramatic evolution" of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Iran coronavirus: 144 new deaths; toll stands at 2,378

Iran on Friday confirmed 144 new coronavirus deaths, taking the official fatalities toll to 2,378. Read more

No evidence to show countries with malaria are at lower risk of contracting coronavirus

There is no evidence to suggest that countries with malaria are at lower risk of getting new coronavirus cases, nor has it been proved that people living in these countries have developed any `herd immunity` against the disease, health experts have stressed. Read more

Coronavirus’ economic impact: How the US is faring

With the entire world staring at an economic recession with coronavirus lockdown, the question arises if the United States — the world’s richest country and biggest economy — will be able to maintain that position for long. Read more

How coronavirus outbreak triggered another debate on ‘Science vs Religion’

Ever since the coronavirus broke out, the most hackneyed debate has taken over — yet again. The one on ‘Science vs Religion’. Read more

WION Edit: G20 Meet - a missed opportunity?

When the world is faced with a crisis, leaders come together at different platforms where leaders find solutions and pin responsibility. Read more







