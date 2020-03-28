Top 10 world news today: Italy death toll, Boris Johnson infected with COVID-19, and more

Coronavirus in China Photograph:( IANS )
Here are top stories that made rounds in the world arena today
Italy coronavirus crisis: Nearly 1,000 deaths as country witnesses worst single-day toll
After national health chief warned that Italy has not peaked yet in terms of daily coronavirus cases, the country confirmed its worst single-day death toll, 969. Read more
UK: PM Boris Johnson tests positive for coronavirus; Health Secretary also infected
In a massive development, British PM Boris Johnson confirmed on Twitter that he is infected with novel coronavirus on Friday. Read more
Already in ICU, Europe awaits major crisis once coronavirus ends
Europe, the continent that is already in a financial crisis, is now under life support because of novel coronavirus with 305,851 cases, including 18,289 deaths. Read more
Clear we have entered recession, would be worse than 2009: IMF
The coronavirus pandemic has driven the global economy into a downturn that will require massive funding to help developing nations, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said Friday. Read more
WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of coronavirus in Africa
The World Health Organization's regional director for Africa on Friday warned the continent faced a "dramatic evolution" of the coronavirus pandemic. Read more
Iran coronavirus: 144 new deaths; toll stands at 2,378
Iran on Friday confirmed 144 new coronavirus deaths, taking the official fatalities toll to 2,378. Read more
No evidence to show countries with malaria are at lower risk of contracting coronavirus
There is no evidence to suggest that countries with malaria are at lower risk of getting new coronavirus cases, nor has it been proved that people living in these countries have developed any `herd immunity` against the disease, health experts have stressed. Read more
Coronavirus’ economic impact: How the US is faring
With the entire world staring at an economic recession with coronavirus lockdown, the question arises if the United States — the world’s richest country and biggest economy — will be able to maintain that position for long. Read more
How coronavirus outbreak triggered another debate on ‘Science vs Religion’
Ever since the coronavirus broke out, the most hackneyed debate has taken over — yet again. The one on ‘Science vs Religion’. Read more
WION Edit: G20 Meet - a missed opportunity?
When the world is faced with a crisis, leaders come together at different platforms where leaders find solutions and pin responsibility. Read more