Iran coronavirus: 144 new deaths; toll stands at 2,378

Iran on Friday confirmed 144 new coronavirus deaths, taking the official fatalities toll to 2,378.

"In the past 24 hours, we've had 2,926 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections across the country," health ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour said in a news conference.

Also read | WION Edit: Coronavirus outbreak - G20 Summit failed to fix accountability

"This brings the overall confirmed cases to at least 32,332," Jahanpour said. He added that 11,133 infected patients have recovered so far.

Also read | Coronavirus pandemic sets the stage for unprecedented global economic losses

Out of those infected, 2,900 are in a "severe" condition, he said.

The spokesperson attributed the rising number of cases to a lot of Iranians "self-declaring" symptoms and undergoing testing.

Iran has imposed strict new measures after the country witnessed public violating isolation requests and gathering in large numbers in open spaces.

Various footage from state television showed police at checkpoints at Tehran's entrances and exits preventing residents leaving and non-residents arriving.

Several vehicles were impounded with drivers fined for violations.

"Since a small number of the people do not heed warnings, we are now forced to talk to them" through forceful measures, First Vice President Eshaq Jahangiri said, reported state news agency IRNA.

Schools, universities and key Shiite pilgrimage sites have already been shut down along with the cancellation of Friday prayers in the Islamic republic.

(With inputs from AFP)

