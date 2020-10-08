Top 10 world news today: Huawei-China allegation, Nobel Prize in Literature and more

Next US Presidential debate to be 'virtual'; Trump says won't 'participate'

The next US presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be "virtual", organizers said on Thursday.

British parliament's defence committee says Huawei colludes with Chinese Communist Party

The parliament committee has urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to prepone the deadline set to remove all Huawei equipment from the United Kingdom.

Armenia says historic cathedral in Nagorno-Karabakh hit as fighting continues with Azerbaijan forces

Foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia are set to meet officials from Russia, US and France in a bid to halt the conflict which has put a severe strain on both countries.

American Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature

'Literature Laureate Louise Glück made her debut in 1968 with "Firstborn" and was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature,' the Noble Committee said.

Internet goes berserk after errant housefly on Pence's head photobombs VP debate

Taking the top billing at the vice presidential debate, social media immediately pronounced the fly the winner of the event.

US warns China against any attempt to take Taiwan by force

The United States national security adviser on on Wednesday cautioned China against any attempt to take Taiwan by force.

Facebook to ban political ads after US election poll ends to curb fake news

Facebook's decision to suspend all such posts is being read as an effort to curb President Trump's warning of not coooperating during the transition of power if he loses the elections.

Another Uyghur becomes victim of China's repressive regime

According to Campaign for Uyghurs, the Beijing authorities level the charge of separatism against Uyghurs in the same way that corruption charges are leveled at Han Chinese officials who express any dissent with Xi Jinping`s administration.

Prince William launches 'most prestigious' environment prize

The prize is supported by a coalition of individuals, organisations and businesses with the winners to be announced each year at a ceremony in a different city around the globe.

Partial lockdown 'harmful to basic rights', declares Madrid court

Spain's national health ministry had reported 23,480 new infections over the weekend with the total number of coronavirus cases rising to 813,412.