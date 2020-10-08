American Louise Glück wins Nobel Prize in Literature

American poet Louise Glück has been awarded the 2020 Nobel Prize in Literature “for her unmistakable poetic voice that with austere beauty makes individual existence universal.”

In one of Literature Laureate Louise Glück’s most lauded collections, ‘The Wild Iris’ (1992), she describes the miraculous return of life after winter in the poem ‘Snowdrops’.



"Literature Laureate Louise Glück made her debut in 1968 with "Firstborn" and was soon acclaimed as one of the most prominent poets in American contemporary literature. She has published twelve collections of poetry and some volumes of essays on poetry," the Nobel Committee said.

The Nobel committee while awarding this year's prize said: "Louise Glück seeks the universal, and in this she takes inspiration from myths and classical motifs, present in most of her works."

"The works by 2020 Literature Laureate Louise Glück is characterised by a striving for clarity. Childhood and family life, the close relationship with parents and siblings, is a thematic that has remained central with her," it added.

The Swedish academy citing one of her works said that "Averno’ (2006) is a masterly collection, a visionary interpretation of the myth of Persephone’s descent into hell in the captivity of Hades, the god of