Partial lockdown 'harmful to basic rights', declares Madrid court

A Madrid court on Thursday rejected partial lockdown due to coronavirus as being "harmful to basic rights".

The court asserted that it had "denied the ratification on grounds they impacted on the rights and fundamental freedoms" of the 4.5 million residents affected by the closure which went into force on Saturday.

Madrid area has Europe's highest coronavirus rate with 850 coronavirus infections per 100,000 people. The new virus put down by the government allowed people to cross the city borders only for work, shopping, school and for health reasons.

Spain's national health ministry had reported 23,480 new infections over the weekend with the total number of coronavirus cases rising to 813,412. The total death toll due to the virus has climbed to 32,086 in the country.

Earlier, Belgium had declared that bars and cafes in capital Brussels would be closed for a month from Thursday after a spurt in COVID-19 cases. According to reports, authorities are set to decide on Friday whether to keep schools and universities open.

The virus has led to over 10,000 fatalities in Belgium with the country reporting 2,400 cases on Wednesday.