Internet goes berserk after errant housefly on Pence's head photobombs VP debate

The Internet went berserk on Thursday after a stray housefly briefly commanded the US national stage when it perched on Vice President Mike Pence's cropped white hair as he debated his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Pence was discussing the somber issue of racial injustice and police reform when the winged interloper outmaneuvered the plexiglass barriers installed to prevent the spread of coronavirus and landed on the man who is just a heartbeat away from the US presidency.

The insect sat there for several minutes during the matchup, distracting viewers who perhaps may have been looking for a break from all the talk of taxes and trade.

Taking the top billing at the vice presidential debate, social media immediately pronounced the fly the winner of the event.

Democratic presidential candidate and the running mate of Harris, Joe Biden himself got in on the action, fundraising off the insect drama.

That fly is an American hero. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 8, 2020 ×

"Ok, this is seriously important debate, but no one is gonna remember anything but that fly," tweeted a user named Sykersomatic.

Ok, this is seriously important debate, but no one is gonna remember anything but that fly. #VPDebate — Sykersomatic (@Sykersomatic) October 8, 2020 ×

Some Democrats took the opportunity to bring up President Donald Trump's COVID-19 infection. "The fly needs to be quarantined," Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar wrote.

If your biggest hit on Pence after that debate is a fly landing on his head, your team probably lost the debate. — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) October 8, 2020 ×

I appreciate it's harder for Pence just to yell "murdering babies" and "terrorism"' and "brown and yellow people massed at the border" with a fly on his head - WE know that's an antifa fly — Marie Myung-Ok 명옥 Lee (@MarieMyungOkLee) October 8, 2020 ×

Stephen Colbert, host of "The Late Show" on CBS, suggested that by remaining perched in Pence's hair for two minutes or so, the fly had a greater attention span than Trump himself.

Republican Senator Rand Paul had a different spin: "The deep state planted a bug on @VP. This illegal spying is really out of control."

The deep state planted a bug on @VP. The illegal spying is really out of control. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) October 8, 2020 ×

National opinion polls show Trump trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden ahead of the November election, with Biden also showing an advantage in battleground states critical to winning the Electoral College.