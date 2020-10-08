Next US Presidential debate to be 'virtual'; Trump says won't 'participate'

The next US presidential debate between President Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be "virtual", organizers said on Thursday.

Watch:

However, according to reports, Trump said he will not "participate" in a virtual presidential debate.

Also Read: Kamala Harris' 'I'm speaking' snub to Pence appears on t-shirts, mugs online

"I'm not going to do a virtual debate," the US president told a TV news network while adding that it was "not acceptable to us."

Joe Biden had earlier expressed concern over appearing for the next TV debate after President Trump was detected with the virus.

"I'm looking forward to being able to debate him, but I just hope all the protocols are followed," Biden had said, adding," "If he still has COVID, we shouldn't have a debate."

Biden and Trump are set to clash again on October 15. Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 just two days after his first debate with Biden.

Biden and Trump are set to clash again on October 15.