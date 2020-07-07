Top 10 world news today: Fauci on US COVID-19 crisis, lockdown in Melbourne and more

No second wave? US still 'knee deep' in first wave of coronavirus, says Anthony Fauci

"It's a serious situation that we have to address immediately," Fauci said in a web interview with National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins.

Dilemma behind opting for Ivy League schools in COVID-19 times

Harvard is not reducing its tuition costs for the fall semester, even though all classes will be taught remotely.

Number of homicides jumped in 28 major US cities in the first-half of 2020

The number of murders in US cities has spiked in the first half of 2020, a new report claims.

Scientists label 'morbidly curious' horror fans the calmest in a post-pandemic world!

All those sleepless nights after binge watching the SAW series or Paranormal Activity may indeed have been worth it!

COVID-19 in Australia: Lockdown ordered in Melbourne; New South Wales to close border

Melbourne authorities imposed six weeks restrictions amid growing coronavirus cases starting Wednesday as Australia continues to grapple with the virus.

WHO to travellers: Keep an eye on COVID-19 'anywhere and everywhere'

The World Health Organization on Tuesday urged travellers to wear masks on planes and keep themselves informed as COVID-19 cases surge again in some countries, prompting new restrictions in places like Australia.

'Obey the law': China tells foreigners they have 'nothing to fear'

Ever since Australia called for an independent international inquiry into the source of the coronavirus, the relationship between both the countries has soured

Former journalist and aide to Russian space chief held on treason charges

Roscosmos have said that the probe against Ivan Safranov (the accused) is underway and that he was "fully cooperating with the investigative authorities".

Operation Warp Speed: US injects $1.6 billion in Novavax for coronavirus vaccine

Novavax shares surged 38 per cent in pre-market trading as the US government announced cash inflow into the company for a coronavirus vaccine.

'Danger to society': Vietnam jails man for 8 years citing Facebook posts critical of government

The Communist Party, which rules Vietnam, heavily censors the media and has been unaccepting of criticism