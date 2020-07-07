COVID-19 in Australia: Lockdown ordered in Melbourne; New South Wales to close border

Melbourne authorities imposed six weeks restrictions amid growing coronavirus cases starting Wednesday as Australia continues to grapple with the virus.

Metropolitan Melbourne is set to return to stage three restrictions as the total death toll due to the virus in Australia reached 106 on Tuesday.

Victoria state Premier Daniel Andrews while announcing the new rules said that "no-one wanted to be in this position. I know there will be enormous amounts of damage that will be done because of this. It will be very challenging" even as residents braced to stay at home.

Andrews added that "we can't pretend the virus crisis is over."

Restaurants have been asked to stick to takeaways and students have been told to return to remote learning.

As the lockdown announcement was made, shoppers could be seen queueing for supplies to prepare for the stay-at-home order which is set to last for over a month even as authorities said there was no need for panic buying.

Victoria is set to close its borders starting midnight with the military called in to secure border crossings.

A travel ban has also been put in place for Melbourne residents with returning New South Wales residents have been asked to self-isolate for 14 days.

Australia had recorded 199 new COVID-19 cases on Monday with 191 in Victoria. Australia has reported nearly 9,000 coronavirus cases with 839 active cases. The death toll due to the virus in the country stands at 106.