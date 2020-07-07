No second wave? US still 'knee deep' in first wave of coronavirus, says Anthony Fauci

The United States is witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases and remains the worst-hit country in terms of coronavirus pandemic. Some fear it may be the second wave of infection.

According to Dr Anthony Fauci, head of America's National Institute of Allergy and a leading member of the White House coronavirus taskforce has dismissed the claim of the second wave.

According to Dr Fauci, the country is still "knee dip" in the first wave of the pandemic. He said: "We are still knee-deep in the first wave of this."

"It's a serious situation that we have to address immediately," Fauci said in a web interview with National Institutes of Health director Francis Collins.

"It was a surge or a resurgence of infections superimposed upon a baseline," he said.

"If you look at the graphs from Europe, the European Union as an entity, it went up and then came down to the baseline. Now they're having little blips, as you might expect, as they try to reopen. We went up, never came down to baseline, and now we're surging back up."

A total of 32 American states have witnessed a surge in COVID-19 cases and the country is swiftly approaching 3 million mark, along with 130,000 deaths due to virus.

Texas, Florida and Arizona are the worst-hit states in the country as of now. Hospital beds are full in parts of Texas.

Some mayors have said their cities reopened too early as Trump tries to downplay the severity of the crisis, prioritizing economic reopening instead.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 11.6 million globally, with over 538,395 fatalities and more than 6 million recoveries, according to the latest tally.

