Top 10 world news today: EU denounces China's 'harassment', 48 dead in Taiwan train crash and more

WION Web Team
New Delhi, India Published: Apr 02, 2021, 07.24 PM(IST)

Representative image Photograph:( Agencies )

Follow Us

Story highlights

Here are the top 10 stories from across the world

European Union denounces China's 'harassment' of foreign journalists

gcf

Iran rejects meeting US at nuclear deal talks in Vienna

bhb

More than 40 people dead as Taiwan train derails in tunnel

hbg

Britain adds Bangladesh, Kenya, Pakistan, Philippines to 'red list'

nh

Chinese embassy's Aesop fable analogy backfires on Twitter

vgc

Myanmar protesters urge 'guerrilla strikes' as internet blackout widens

hu

Indonesia's 'One Map' initiative risks conflicts by ignoring indigenous land

jbt

Ukraine accuses Russia of massing troops on border; Moscow warns 'measures'

hb

Ethiopia: Researchers identify 1,900 people killed in Tigray

btf

Read in App