Top 10 world news today: China abandons two-child policy, Vietnam bans flights due to new variant, and more

Top 10 world news today: In this newsletter, we bring to you the biggest stories of May 31. China has now changed its kids policy, allowing couples to have three kids. In Vietnam, a new "hybrid variant" is wreaking havoc, stirring a wave of fear and paranoia and now, the country's aviation body announced it will suspend inbound flights from abroad to capital Hanoi from June 1. In the United Kingdom, authorities are worried about a new wave of Covid infections. The British health ministry had warned earlier that the B1.617.2 variant was spreading "increasingly rapidly" in northwest England and in some parts of London. On the science front, we have the latest on the controversy over Covid's real origins and a fresh take on how climate change could bring grave pathogens to life in our water bodies.

After detecting 'hybrid variant', Vietnam to suspend incoming flights to Hanoi

Just days after Vietnam reported a "hybrid variant" of the coronavirus, the country's aviation body announced it will suspend inbound flights from abroad to capital Hanoi from June 1.

UK grapples with unlock measures amid 'signs of an early wave'

As the UK prepares to ease the lockdown on June 21, scientists in the country have warned that a third wave of coronavirus may have already begun in Britain.

Extremely serious, says France amid US NSA-Denmark spying row

Amid reports US officials spied on politicians in Europe with the covert help of Danish intelligence, France said the allegations were "extremely serious" and it will find out whether "our partners in the EU, the Danes, have committed errors".

Amid virus surge, Singapore set to vaccinate students from June 3

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said the authorities will start vaccinating school children aged 12 and above as health regulators approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents.

Urging further probe into virus origins, US experts warn of 'COVID-26'

On Sunday, two US disease experts urged Chinese government to cooperate with the world if the true origins of Covid are to be ever understood.

Israel: Lapid speaks of 'obstacles' in bid to oust Netanyahu

Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid on Monday said that there were many obstacles that remained before the building of a diverse coalition to oust Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

New Zealand, Australia play down differences on China

New Zealand and Australia downplayed policy differences on China Monday, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern denying Wellington was taking a soft stance on human rights to avoid offending its largest trading partner.

Hong Kong's 'Grandma Wong' arrested for solo Tiananmen protest

Hong Kong police have arrested an elderly democracy activist as she made a solo demonstration over China's deadly Tiananmen crackdown in a vivid illustration of the zero protest tolerance now wielded by authorities in the financial hub.

Climate change will shoot up cases of brain-eating amoeba. Here's how

Climate change could tremendously alter the pathogens that thrive in water. Scientists believe that owing to warming waters, life-threatening waterborne pathogens could become more common.

China abolishes two-child policy, allows three children per couple