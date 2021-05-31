China abolishes two-child policy, allows three children per couple

The Chinese government has loosened birth restrictions for its citizen and allowed couples to have a third child in a bid to improve dwindling fertility rates and stop its workforce from declining.

China introduced the one-child policy in the late 1970s in a dramatic effort to slow rapid population growth, before reversing it in 2016 to allow families to have two children as fears grew about the country's fast-ageing population and shrinking workforce.

But the change has not yet resulted in a baby boom, with empowered Chinese women often delaying or avoiding childbirth and young couples blaming rising costs and insufficient policy support for families.

Many Chinese couples weren’t convinced that two were better than one, childbirths in 2019 fell to the lowest level in almost six decades.



