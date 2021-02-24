Gravitas: In China, there are no women to marry

Feb 24, 2021, 12.00 AM(IST) WION Video Team
China has the world's largest gender imbalance. Men in China are struggling to find brides. An NGO in China has proposed marrying 'leftover women' from urban areas with the 'surplus men' from rural areas. WION's Palki Sharma has the details.
