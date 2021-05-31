Amid virus surge, Singapore set to vaccinate students from June 3

Amid rising coronavirus cases in the country, Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong said the authorities will start vaccinating school children aged 12 and above as health regulators approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for adolescents.

Watch:

Singapore had become the first country in Asia after it announced that it was ready to vaccinate children in the 12-15 age group category as the health sciences authority extended the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after reviewing clinical data submitted by the manufacturer.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong while making the announcement, said: "In this latest outbreak, we have seen more cases of children getting infected, in schools and tuition centres, adding,"The children were not seriously ill, but parents are naturally worried. Therefore, we will take advantage of the June holidays to vaccinate students."

The bookings for children will start from June 1 with the vaccination campaign set to begin on June 3.

“Barring another super-spreader or big cluster, we should be on track to bring this outbreak under control," the Singapore prime minister asserted.

Singapore has reported 62,000 COVID-19 cases so far and just 33 fatalities since the virus took hold in the country last year, however, it has reimposed restrictions after an outbreak this month with the new rules set to last till June 13.

On May 16, the country had reported 38 coronavirus cases and at least 16 new COVID-19 cases on Monday as authorities fear a virus resurgence.

The authorities aim to ramp up testing and vaccination as Lee reiterated that, “everyone who is eligible for a vaccination and wants one should be able to get at least their first jab by National Day."

Earlier in the month, authorities had scrapped the travel bubble with Hong Kong including proposals for holding international conferences as COVID-19 clusters were found in hospitals, malls and at the airport.

(With Agency inputs)

