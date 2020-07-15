Top 10 world news today: BLM statue erected, Huawei crisis and more

After UK ban, US to impose visa sanctions on some Huawei employees

China on Wednesday hit out against UK's decision on banning Huawei's 5G network saying London had become "America's dupe"

Mexico considers selling its luxurious presidential jet in barter deal

"The offer is in cash and also a part in medical equipment," Mendoza said, adding that he could not yet give more details or identify the buyer for reasons of confidentiality.

'A surge of power': BLM protester's sculpture replaces slave trader Edward Colston

"This is going to continue the conversation. I can't see it coming down in a hurry," she said.

Coronavirus vaccine 'safe', clinical trials to be completed end July: Russian defence ministry

Russia's defence ministry said that 'for 28 days after vaccination, the vital signs of the volunteers remained within normal limits'

Tokyo declares 'red alert' amid spike in coronavirus cases

Governor of Tokyo Yuriko Koike said the coronavirus situation was "rather severe" as authorities raised the highest "red" level alert on Wednesday.

US judge delays second federal execution in 17 years hours before it was due to take place

The report said the US Department of Justice had planned to execute Wesley Purkey, a convicted murderer, over objections by his lawyers that he has dementia and no longer understands his punishment.

Chinese authorities making threatening video calls to silence dissidents on foreign soil

Many activists have received death threats and been confronted by Chinese agents in their new countries. Others say they have been victims of blackmail and intimidation.

Apple, Ireland win fight against $15 billion EU tax order

The European Commission said Apple benefited from illegal state aid via two Irish tax rulings that artificially reduced its tax burden for over two decades

University of Toronto approves mask capable of neutralising 99% of coronavirus

The test conducted by researches has ascertained that wearing the particular mask deactivated the virus responsible for COVID-19 disease

Taiwan pitching democracy to its investors amid Hong Kong convulsion

Taiwan has been in discussion with foreign financial institutions about increasing the investment in the country according to Financial Supervisory Chairman Huang Tien-mu.