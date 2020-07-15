After UK ban, US to impose visa sanctions on some Huawei employees

After the UK government banned Huawei's 5G network from operating in the country, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said that the Trump administration will impose visa sanctions on some Huawei employees over human rights violations and abuses.

Pompeo added that he would visit Britain amid the Huawei ban decision. Pompeo had earlier hailed Britain's decision calling it "welcome news", stating that it would enable "British friends on fostering a secure and vibrant 5G ecosystem, which is critical to transatlantic security and prosperity."

"The State Department will impose visa restrictions on certain employees of the Chinese technology companies like Huawei that provide material support to regimes engaging in human rights violations and abuses," Pompeo said.

The United States had blocked Huawei's access to US chips through sanctions in May for the 5G networks which led Britain to rethink its Huawei strategy. The United States has alleged China's international tech giant spies on behalf of the Chinese governmet, an allegation it has stridently denied.

"I leave on Monday for a quick trip to the United Kingdom and Denmark, and I'm sure that the Chinese Communist Party and its threat to free peoples around the world will be high on top of that agenda," Pompeo said.

Pompeo also vowed "potential consequences" over Russia's Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline to Germany. "Our expectation is that those who participate in the continued project will be subject to review for potential consequences," Pompeo added.

China on Wednesday hit out against UK's decision saying London had become "America's dupe" while asserting that it "will take a series of necessary measures to safeguard Chinese companies' legitimate rights and interests."

"Any decisions and actions (by Britain) must come at a cost," Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said.