Chinese authorities making threatening video calls to silence dissidents on foreign soil

China government has been blamed for quieting their critics at home but now their threatening techniques for restriction and observation are reaching out to activists who have fled to the alleged security of foreign countries.

China is taking extreme measures to silence anyone who speaks out against its government.

Many activists and journalists in countries like the US, Canada and Australia have expressed the different ways of how China uses intimidation and harassment to control overseas dissent.

Many activists have received death threats and been confronted by Chinese agents in their new countries. Others say they have been victims of blackmail and intimidation.

One activist & author Kong Tsung-gan who wrote the book 'Liberate HK: Stories from the Freedom Struggle' has tweeted that "The #CCP will hunt you down wherever you go".

One activist & author Kong Tsung-gan who wrote the book 'Liberate HK: Stories from the Freedom Struggle' has tweeted that "The #CCP will hunt you down wherever you go".

The Chinese authorities are so anxious to silence critics of the Communists government that they are currently video-calling nonconformists in different nations to attempt to constrain them to toe the party line. What's more, they're doing it while sitting close to individuals from the dissenters' families.

Last month, a United Nations whistleblower in an exclusive conversation with WION accused the UN Human Rights office of secretly providing the Chinese government names of activists critical of the Communist Party of China and their atrocities.

Emma Reilly, a UN employee who first found about the practice in 2013, said, "One of the first issues we had to deal with was a request from China to know whether specific individuals were planning to attend the session. I had received a similar request before and the answer has always been NO."

She added she thought it would never happen.

"The policy, the practice was very clear that its member states wanted to know about specific individuals, they have to ask in front of all member states. It wasn’t something that they could get secret advance information from the UN administration. The outcome of those emails was a decision by the Chief of Branch, Human Rights Council that names should be handed to China and only China," she said.

(With inputs from agencies)