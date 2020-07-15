University of Toronto approves mask capable of neutralising 99% of coronavirus

A Canadian university may just have developed a face mask that neutralises the coronavirus in a matter of minutes.

According to a press release, the test conducted by researches has ascertained that wearing the particular mask deactivated the virus responsible for COVID-19 disease.

The mask is already in production and is made by a local manufacturer based in Quebec.

"Deactivates the virus"

Called TrioMed Active, the mask can reportedly “deactivate” a whopping 99 per cent of the virus in less than a minute or two.

Many medical professionals have recently shed light on how infected masks, or to be more precise, the outer covering of the masks may be responsible for the spread of the virus to some extent, especially if it is not disposed carefully.

The outer layer of the mask is made by a company called i3 BioMedical Inc, which has called it a one-of-its-kind mask for its neutralising capabilities.

Scientists at the University of Toronto tested the mask and were impressed by the results, claiming it does what it intends to do, ie, successfully kill the virus.

In a company statement, the CEO of i3 BioMedical said, “The TrioMed Active Mask is the first and only respiratory protection that is scientifically proven to deactivate the virus causing COVID-19, therefore drastically reducing the risk of contamination for the wearer.

Can kill other viruses too!

According to Pierre Jean Messier, the CEO, the company had been working on mastering antimicrobial technology for years before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and claims to have invested millions of Dollars into its development. The mask has a shelf life of five years.

Besides COVID-19, the mask can successfully deactivate 99 per cent of the H1N1 influenza virus.

The secret, lies in the material which the masks are made out. Another company from Switzerland claims to have done this by constantly providing a “positive charge” to the mask by employing specific fabrics for use, which ensures the virus is constantly being killed, if detected on the surface.

A team of doctors recently claimed how wearing a face mask can cut the chances of catching COVID-19 by 65 per cent.