Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 13.3 million, death toll at 578,628

The deadly Covid-19 across the world has now infected more than 13.3 million people, with 5.78 lakh people succumbing to the virus that was first reported in late December 2019.

According to Johns Hopkins University, the world has witnessed a total of 13,323,530 confirmed coronavirus cases.

The death count has also surged to 578,628.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported another record single-day increase of over 230,000 in the number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

Country-wise, the United States remains the most affected. It recorded over 65,000 cases in a day to take its total to 3,545,077 coronavirus cases; its death toll stands at 139,143. The US is followed by Brazil, which has 1,931,204 cases and 74,262 deaths and India (937,487 cases, 24,315 deaths).

(With inputs from agencies)