A squirrel in Colorado develops bubonic plague, authorities issue health warning

In a series of uncanny events, a squirrel recently tested positive for the bubonic plague in the US town of Morrison in the state of Colorado. This marks the first such case in the area this year. The news was shared by the Jefferson County Public Health department.

Responsible for millions of deaths

The bubonic plague has made the rounds for centuries and has killed millions over the course of humanity. It triggered the deadliest pandemic in all of human history which left more than 50 million dead in Europe, in what was called the “Black Death” pandemic.

Also read: Mongolian teenager dies of bubonic plague: Report

The health department has put out a warning saying humans need to up their guards, as the disease can infect animals and humans alike if precautions are not taken. Usually transmitted through fleas or infected animals, it can wreak havoc if it goes out of control. Even though much of the threat has been eliminated owing to the progress made in the field of medicine, the threat of the disease looms large.

When somebody develops the disease, it causes pain and swelling of one’s lymph nodes. Just like the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it can cause fever, chills, and coughing.

The plague resurges every year

As per data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the country records over a dozen cases of the plague every year, which was also responsible for two deaths in the state of Colorado in 2015.

Also read: Bubonic plague being 'well managed' in China, not high risk: WHO

Even though it had remained dormant over the last few years, this resurgence has created panic, given the dire situation globally owing to the coronavirus pandemic. The WHO has also warned of its re-emergence. On a yearly basic, it infects 1,000 to 2,000 people. But the organisation claims that this number is misleading, as many cases go unreported.

Also read: Bubonic plague: Yet another plague originating from China

Just a week ago, on July 7, a case of bubonic plague was confirmed by China in the region called Inner Mongolia. Following this acknowledgement, a citywide warning was set out to prevent another epidemic. According to the local authorities, the warning is set to stay in place for the whole year.

The bubonic plague can be lethal if not treated on time. If it progresses to the stage of pneumonic plague, it can cause major lung damage, and may become fatal.