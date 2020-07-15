Mexico considers selling its luxurious presidential jet in barter deal

The Mexican government is considering a $120 million bid for the luxurious Boeing 787 Dreamliner presidential jet after an anonymous buyer offered to pay a part of the total amount in cash and the other part in medical equipment, as per government officials.

Mexico's President Andres Manuel Lopez has been planning to sell the presidential jet since 2018 for displaying more frugal government. Week ago, Lopez travelled in the economy class on a commercial airline to a summit with US President Donald Trump.

Jorge Mendoza, head of state-owned development bank involved in the sale, held a news conference where he said that the president had instructed him not to offload the jet, and other planes and helicopters on sale, for less than their value.

"The offer is in cash and also a part in medical equipment," Mendoza said, adding that he could not yet give more details or identify the buyer for reasons of confidentiality.

Mexico has been struggling to get medical equipment supplies including oxygen, ventilators and masks during the coronavirus pandemic. Both the United States and China's governments have helped the country with equipment.

The luxurious jet was acquired by former President Enrique Pena Nieto in 2012. Earlier in January, a buyer offered the government $125 million for the jet but the deal was off as they could not sell it below a United Nations-backed valuation of $130 million.

The reasons why the lower offer is being considered are unknown. The government has separately launched a raffle aimed at raising the value of the plane in return for cash prizes.

(Inputs from Reuters)