Top 10 world news: Thailand reimposes Covid entry norms for foreigners amid China outbreak & more

China's Twitter-like platform Weibo has banned 1,120 accounts of people criticising the government's Covid policy. These Weibo users have been either permanently or temporarily banned from accessing their accounts. In the United States, Republican Kevin McCarthy became the next speaker of Congress after 15 rounds of voting. And as the war in Ukraine will soon complete a year, Crimean city Sevastopol's Russian-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhaev said that a drone was shot down by air defences. This claim was made as Russian President Vladimir Putin marked Orthodox Christmas at a Moscow church after he declared a unilateral ceasefire.

China’s Twitter-like social media firm, Weibo, has banned more than 1,000 social media accounts considered by the government as critiques of Xi Jinping’s Covid-19 policy. About 1,120 Weibo users were either permanently or temporarily banned from accessing their accounts over "personal attacks" and “inciting conflict” against the country’s health experts.

After four contentious days, 15 rounds of voting, and the fifth longest contest in history, the United States House of Representatives has finally chosen California Republican, Kevin McCarthy as the next speaker of the Congress. The final round of voting took place between late Friday and early Saturday (January 7).

Crimean Governor Razvozhaev claimed that a Ukrainian drone were shot down in the wee hours of January 7, the day of Orthodox Christmas, as Russian President Vladimir Putin attended a midnight service alone at a church in Moscow after declaring a unilateral ceasefire.

Supreme leader of Iran Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday appointed a new police chief, almost four months after the death of Mahsa Amini which triggered protests across the country. Khamenei appointed General Ahmad-Reza Radan (as the new police chief) who will replace Hossein Ashtari.

A riot broke out at a prison in Myanmar, killing one prisoner and injuring over 60 others, the junta said on Saturday (January 7). Issuing a statement, the junta said the riot at the prison in Pathein started after guards confiscated a mobile phone from a prisoner on Thursday night and took disciplinary action.

Former US secretary of state Hillary Clinton, who ran unsuccessfully for White House against Donald Trump in 2016, will join Columbia University as global affairs professor starting February 1. The official announcement came from Columbia University's president Lee Bollinger this week.

The cabin crew of British Airways, who have traditionally worn regular three-piece trouser and skirt sets, will now additionally feature in jumpsuits apart from giving the option to wear tunics and hijabs, as the airline is set to revamp its uniform for the first time in nearly 20 years.

Thailand has decided to reintroduce Covid-19 entry norms for foreigners visiting the southeast Asian country in the wake of the explosion of cases in China.Transport minister Saksayam Chidchob in a statement said that the restrictions would be imposed starting from Monday.

Seven-time Grand Slam winner, USA’s Venus Williams has withdrawn her name from the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, the organisers of the tournament said in the tweet. The 42-year-old Venus was preparing for the first Grand Slam of the year by playing in the Auckland Classic, where she suffered an injury.