Thailand reimposes Covid entry rules in wake of China outbreak

Thailand has decided to reintroduce COVID-19 entry norms for foreigners visiting the southeast Asian country in the wake of the explosion of cases in China.

Country’s transport minister Saksayam Chidchob in a statement said that the restrictions would start from Monday, during which people would be asked to proof of at least two vaccinations, or recovery from the virus since July.

Those who have not taken any vaccines would need a medical report justifying their lack of inoculations, a statement by the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand posted on the site said. The rules apply until Jan. 31.

Moreover, visitors from countries that require Covid tests for arrivals from Thailand must have health insurance during their stay, the ministry said.

Since easing border controls and quarantine requirements last year, tourism in Thailand has grown modestly, at least enough to pull tourism operators back from the brink of ruin.

In 2022, achieved a target of 10 million foreign arrivals last year in a major boost to its vital tourism sector.

In the first quarter of this year, around 300,000 Chinese visitors are expected to land in Thailand, Bloomberg reported quoting estimates.

The aviation ministry further said that under the reimposed rules, visitors would be screened by the airlines upon entering Thailand, while people suspected of displaying Covid symptoms will be advised to get tested on arrival, with the exemption to passengers transiting to other destinations.

Before the pandemic, the tourism sector accounted for nearly 20 per cent of national income, but restrictions took a toll on hotels, restaurants and tour operators across the country.

