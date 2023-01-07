Crimean governor claims drone shot over Sevastopol as Putin marks Orthodox Christmas

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Crimean city Sevastopol's Russian-installed governor Mikhail Razvozhaev on Saturday claimed that a drone was shot down by the air defences, referring to the latest attack launched by Ukrainian forces on a port where the Black Sea Fleet of Russia is based.

The claims were made as Russian President Vladimir Putin marked Orthodox Christmas at a church in Moscow after declaring a unilateral ceasefire.

Governor Razvozhaev made the claims on the Telegram messaging service as he alleged that the drones were shot down in the wee hours of January 7, the day of Orthodox Christmas.

"Even the sacred holiday of Christmas was not a reason for these inhuman people to halt their attempts to attack our Hero City," said Razvozhaev.

In 2014, Crimea was annexed by Russia and Ukraine says it will take back the Black Sea peninsula and other parts of eastern Ukraine which the Russian forces have invaded since February 24, 2022.

Putin attends midnight service to mark Orthodox Christmas

Russian President Putin was seen standing alone and attending a midnight service held at a church in the Kremlin to mark Orthodox Christmas, which is shadowed by Russia's invasion of war-ravaged Ukraine.

The service held at the Cathedral of the Annunciation, which was designed originally as a church for only the Russian tsars, was attended by Putin.

Putin stood as the ceremony was conducted by Orthodox priests, wearing golden robes, who held long candles, as per the photographs released by the Kremlin.

In the message released on Saturday by the Kremlin, the Russian president extended his wishes to Orthodox Christians, stating that the holiday gave inspiration for "good deeds and aspirations".

He also appreciated the Orthodox Church because of which the Russian government received the full support of head Patriarch Kirill in the offensive against Ukraine.

Church organisations are "supporting our soldiers taking part in a special military operation," said Putin.

"Such great, multifaceted, truly ascetic work deserves the most sincere respect," the president added.