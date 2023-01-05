Russia-Ukraine war: Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6-7
Story highlights
The report mentioned that the decision comes on the eve of Orthodox Christmas following a request from Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill
Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6 to 7, the news agency AFP reported citing Kremlin.
The report mentioned that the decision comes on the eve of Orthodox Christmas following a request from Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill.
The Kremlin said in a statement: "Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the defence minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023 until 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023 a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine."
more to follow...
