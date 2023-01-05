ugc_banner

Russia-Ukraine war: Putin orders ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6-7

Moscow, Russia Updated: Jan 05, 2023, 09:15 PM IST

File photo of Volodymyr Zelensky and Vladimir Putin. Photograph:(Reuters)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The report mentioned that the decision comes on the eve of Orthodox Christmas following a request from Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill 

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a ceasefire in Ukraine on January 6 to 7, the news agency AFP reported citing Kremlin. 

The report mentioned that the decision comes on the eve of Orthodox Christmas following a request from Russia's spiritual leader Patriarch Kirill. 

The Kremlin said in a statement: "Taking into account the appeal of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill, I instruct the defence minister of the Russian Federation to introduce from 12:00 (0900 GMT) on January 6, 2023 until 24:00 (2100 GMT) on January 7, 2023 a ceasefire along the entire line of contact between the sides in Ukraine." 

more to follow...

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

RELATED

Turkish court suspends funding for pro-Kurdish party over terror ties

Pilot was warned moments before mid-air helicopter crash in Australia's Gold Coast

Tremors felt in Delhi-NCR after 5.9 magnitude earthquake strikes Afghanistan

Topics