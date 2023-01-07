Jumpsuits, hijab: British Airways revamps uniform for first time in nearly 20 years

The cabin crew of British Airways, who have traditionally worn regular three-piece trouser and skirt sets, will now additionally feature in jumpsuits apart from giving the option to wear tunics and hijabs, as the airline is set to revamp its uniform for the first time in nearly 20 years.

While the female cabin crew has options ranging from dress, skirt, trousers, as well as the jumpsuit, there’s a three-piece suit for men. The UK airline hasn’t redesigned its uniform since 2004.

This new collection was created by British fashion designer Ozwald Boateng. For the past five years, the British airline has been working on its release, but had to postpone it due to the Covid pandemic.

The revamped uniform is said to have a fresh take on the airline’s classic colour palette, with women’s uniforms in a navy jacquard fabric with red accents at the sleeves, plus a red scarf with wavy designs in blue and white.

British Airways says that the designs feature an airwave pattern inspired by the movement of air over an aircraft wing.

Air India Urination Case: Man arrested for peeing on woman on plane, sent to jail

British Airways chief executive Sean Doyle said that the new model incorporates the airline’s belief in delivering a “great British original service” for the customers.

“Our uniform is an iconic representation of our brand, something that will carry us into our future, representing the very best of modern Britain and helping us deliver a great British original service for our customers,” he was quoted as saying by the Independent.

“From the very start, this has been about our people. We wanted to create a uniform collection that our people are proud to wear and with the help of over 1,500 colleagues, we are confident that we have delivered this.”

(With inputs from agencies)