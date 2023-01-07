Injured Venus Williams withdraws her name from Australian Open 2023

Seven-time Grand Slam winner, USA’s Venus Williams has withdrawn her name from the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, the organisers of the tournament said in the tweet. The 42-year-old Venus was preparing for the first Grand Slam of the year by playing in the Auckland Classic, where she suffered an injury. One half of the famous Williams sisters, Venus was given a wildcard entry and was all set to play her 22nd Australian Open. However, that won’t happen now. In her absence, a two-time finalist at the Melbourne Park, Australia’s Kim Birrell has now replaced her.

The Australian Open on its twitter handle wrote, “Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand. Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place.”

Venus Williams has withdrawn from the Australian Open due to an injury sustained at the ASB Classic in New Zealand.



Australia’s Kim Birrell will be awarded her wildcard place. — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 7, 2023 ×

Currently ranked outside the top 1000 WTA Rankings, Venus won her Round of 32 match in ASB Classic in Auckland against America’s Katie Volynets 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 while she lost her following match to China’s Zhu Lin 6-2, 2-6, 5-7 in the pre-quarters on Thursday, January 5th.

Prior to this, the four-time Australian Open doubles winner Venus last appeared in the US Open 2022 where she lost to Belgium’s Alison Van Uytvanck in straight sets 6-1, 7-6. She then competed in the doubles category with her sister Serena Williams but suffered the same fate as they lost their first round match to Czech Republic’s pair of Nosková and Hradecká.