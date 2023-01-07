BCCI announces All-India Senior Men Selection Committee, reappoints Chetan Sharma as chief selector

More than a month after the BCCI sacked Chetan Sharma led-selection committee following T20 World Cup debacle, the board on Saturday, January 7th, announced the new senior men’s selection committee – reappointing Chetan Sharma as the chief selector. The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising of Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape recommended Chetan to lead a new team that will also have Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath. The CAC had an uphill task to undertake as more than 600 applications were filed for the five vacant spots.

As per the statement released by the board, it said, "The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) comprising Ms Sulakshana Naik, Mr Ashok Malhotra, and Mr Jatin Paranjape undertook an extensive process for selecting members of the All-India Senior Selection Committee. The Board received around 600 applications following its advertisement for the five posts issued on its official website on 18th November 2022.

"Upon due deliberation and careful consideration, the CAC shortlisted 11 individuals for personal interviews. Based on the interviews, the Committee has recommended the following candidates for the Senior Men's National Selection Committee," the statement concluded.

Meanwhile, the former World Cup winner was recently part of the review meeting in Mumbai that also had some big names like team India head coach, Rahul Dravid, head of cricket at NCA, VVS Laxman, India's Test and ODI captain Rohit Sharma and the new BCCI president Roger Binny.