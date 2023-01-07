Rishabh Pant undergoes knee surgery in Mumbai, out for 6-9 months; likely to miss World Cup - Doctors

India’s keeper-batter Rishabh Pant’s first of the two surgeries on his ligament in his right knee is successful, the doctors at the Kokilaben hospital in Mumbai have informed. As reported in InsideSport, Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala (Director of Sports Orthopaedics) along with his team of surgeons performed the major surgery on Friday morning that lasted for 2-3 hours. Going from what the specialists said, Pant had a major ligament tear and it will take a minimum of 8-9 months for him to recover and get back to full fitness. This means the left-handed batter will not only miss the upcoming IPL 2023, he could well be out of contention for the Asia Cup and the 50-over World Cup as well.

A source close to the BCCI’s medial team told InsideSport that Pant’s come back could take longer than expected given the extent of his injury. He said, “The doctors at the hospital feel Pant’s ligament tear is of severe nature. The kind of workload a wicketkeeper has to go through makes us feel Pant can come back to competitive cricket only after 6-9 months.”

Pant was airlifted from Max hospital in Dehradun to Mumbai, where he was getting the initial treatment done following his car accident. It was in the wee hours on a Friday, December 30th morning when Pant’s car hit the roadside dividers on Delhi-Dehradun highway before flipping and catching fire. As per the onlookers, Pant was lucky to escape the scene without suffering any life-threatening injuries.

He was first rushed to a local hospital in Roorkee before shifting to Max Hospital in Dehradun. As per the doctors over there, Rishabh suffered two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee along with injuries on his right wrist, ankle, toe and back. Pant will also undergo another surgery on his ankle ligament which will is likely to take place soon.