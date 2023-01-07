Happy with Sarfaraz Ahmed's return but Mohammad Rizwan will remain our 1st choice keeper, says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed made a stunning return to the Test side with three back-to-back fifties and a hundred across four innings against New Zealand in the recently-concluded Test series. Ending the two-match series with 335 runs, Sarfaraz not only was leading the runs chart but also ensured his place in the team for the upcoming tours. Sarfaraz replaced Mohammad Rizwan in the Test side after the ranked number 2 batter in T20Is failed to leave an impact during the England Tests at home scoring a mere 141 runs across six innings at an average of 23.50.

Following Sarfaraz coming-of- age hundred against the Kiwis in the second innings of the Karachi Test, new interim chief selector, Shahid Afridi had some encouraging words for him. While Afridi praised Sarfaraz for showing character and delivering it for the team, he made it clear that Mohammad Rizwan will remain Pakistan’s main keeper-batter in white-ball format at least.

Addressing the same in a presser, the former Pakistan skipper said, “I’m very happy that Saifi (Sarfaraz) has made a comeback and given such an amazing performance, but Mohammad Rizwan is available and he is our main wicket-keeper in both T20Is and ODIs.”

“God forbid if Rizwan gets injured or if he’s tired, we’ll then consider other options. Let’s not mix someone’s Test performance with that of limited overs,” Afridi further added.

After a rather dismal show in Tests at home, where Pakistan failed to win a single Test in the whole season, the action will now move to the One-Dayers that are starting from January 9th in Karachi. The three-match ODIs will be played at the National Stadium itself.

While Mohammad Rizwan was picked in the 16-man ODI squad, Sarfaraz was overlooked as of now. Big names like Fakhar Zaman and Haris Rauf also made a return alongside Haris Sohail, who will be seen playing in ODIs for the first time since October 2020.

Here’s Pakistan’s 16-man squad for New Zealand ODIs –