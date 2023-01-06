Sarfaraz Ahmed's superb hundred saves Pakistan as 2nd Test vs NZ also ends in a draw; honours shared

Pakistan and New Zealand played out yet another draw in the second Test at the National Stadium in Karachi. On day five on Friday, Sarfaraz Ahmed scored his comeback hundred while New Zealand's Michael Bracewell picked up four wickets in the second innings. Ahmed, who made a return to the Test team during the opener at the same stadium, completed a fifty in the first innings. With no result in both the Tests, the series ended 0-0. Now the three-match ODI series will begin on January 9th in Karachi.

New Zealand put up a massive total of 449 in the first innings after winning the toss and electing to bat first. Opener Devon Conway continued his good run on the tour, hitting 122 while Latham scored 71. While keeper-batter Tom Blundell scored a fifty too, it was an entertaining 68 off 81 balls from number 10 Matt Henry that frustrated Pakistan.

Pakistan in their reply lost Shafique, Masood and Babar Azam inside 100 runs. Imam-ul-Haq and youngster Saud Shakeel then stitched a partnership to bring them back on the track. Following Imam’s wicket, returning Sarfaraz Ahmed came on and completed his fifty as well. Shakeel was, however, the star of the innings, smashing his maiden hundred (125 off 341). Three wickets each to Ish Sodhi and Azaj Patel saw Pakistan falling behind New Zealand tally’s by 41 runs.

New Zealand’s second inning had four half-centurions as they declared on 277 for five, giving Pakistan a target of 319.

Pakistan’s second-inning began in the worst possible way as they lost Abdullah Shafique and Mir Hamza both on zero. Day five saw three quick wickets falling including that of captain Babar Azam on 27. At that stage, it looked like Pakistan could suffer yet another defeat in Tests at home. Although little contributions from the lower-order had the hosts floating in the match, it was a superb hundred from Sarfaraz Ahmed that hogged all the limelight.