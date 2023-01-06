Chess: Tamil Nadu's Pranesh M becomes India's 79th Grandmaster after winning Rilton Cup

India has got its 79th Grandmaster (GM) in a 16-year-old Pranesh M from Tamil Nadu. After beating GM Frode Olav Olsen Urkedal of Norway, Pranesh attained the required 2500 ELO ratings and won the Rilton Cup in the final round to claim the title. With this, he also becomes India’s first Grandmaster of this year. In a competition that had 136 players representing 29 national federations, Pranesh stood first while his compatriot R Raja Rithvik – a Grandmaster himself, finished eighth with six points.

BREAKING News: Pranesh M becomes India's 79th Grandmaster



The 16-year-old from Tamil Nadu beat GM Frode Olav Olsen Urkedal🇳🇴 in the final round to win @RiltonCup 2022-23, cross 2500 in the live ratings and become India's first GM of 2023.

➡️https://t.co/wK0YdzUN0Q

#Chess pic.twitter.com/bBf145pFMM — ChessBase India (@ChessbaseIndia) January 5, 2023 ×

He won his first norm at the 18th Delhi GM Open in January 2020 and claimed his second norm at the Sunway Sitges International Chess Festival in Spain in December 2021. The following year, in November 2022, Pranesh won his third norm at the Asian Continental Chess Championship; and this time in Stockholm, Sweden, after finally crossing the required ELO mark, he became a Grandmaster, India’s 79th in total.

While he received a lot of praise for his performance on social media, a special mention from India’s first Grandmaster and five-time World Champion, Viswanathan Anand was special. Anand, a Chess veteran not only in India but across world, tweeted, “Congratulations to GM Pranesh on an excellent performance. He won with an incredible score. We have added three grandmasters in quick succession...”

Congratulations to GM Pranesh on an excellent performance. He won with an incredible score. We have added three grandmasters in quick succession. A special mention to Koustav Chatterjee for winning the GM title at the National Chess championship — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) January 6, 2023 ×

Pranesh’s coach, RB Ramesh also heaped praises on him saying, “Pranesh is a very practical player. Hard working, raw talent… his openings are not that good but his middle-game and end-game skills are quite good.”

Pranesh is 16 years old, mother working in anganwadi at Karaikudi serving poor children. Humble parents, lots of sacrifices. 🙏. He scored 7 wins in a row for a 2775 performance pic.twitter.com/OSPDz9IhfS — Ramesh RB (@Rameshchess) January 5, 2023 ×