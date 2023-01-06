Steve Smith clears air on 'early retirement' talks, says he's enjoying his game and not going anywhere

Australia batter Steve Smith dismissed reports of him contemplating taking early retirement from Tests saying he is currently enjoying his game and that he is not going anywhere. Following day two’s play Smith was asked about his thoughts on appearing in the home summer next season, to which he said he doesn’t know, raising doubts over his retirement plans.

Since there was no play on day three because of rain, Smith caught up with the media professionals who were quick to take his reaction on the retirement talks. Putting all that under the mat, the veteran Aussie batter told Fox Sports, "I'm not going anywhere; I'm comfortable with where everything's at."

Adding that Australia has a few important tours coming up including the Border-Gavaskar series against India in February-March and then the Ashes in June-July, Smith said he is excited about them and remains hungry for more success.

"We've got a few good tours coming up. I'm excited and I'm still trying to get better. So, whilst I have that hunger and eagerness to try and improve, and particularly helping some of the younger batters coming through, while I'm doing all that, I'm enjoying myself and I have no plans for retirement," Steve Smith said.

On day 2 of the ongoing third Test in Sydney, Smith completed his 30th Test hundred and even went past Sir Don Bradman and Michael Clarke on the runs chart.