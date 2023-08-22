Top 10 world news: Thailand parliament elects new PM, Pak cable car rescue under way, and more

In Pakistan, a rescue operation successfully saved at least four children and others who were trapped 900 feet in the air in a cable car. This incident unfolded when one of the cables broke, leaving the occupants of the cable car suspended for hours before rescue teams could intervene. In other news, Thai legislators voted on Tuesday (August 22) to elect tycoon Srettha Thavisin as the new prime minister of Thailand, following three months of political upheaval, and coinciding with the return of former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra from exile. Chandrayaan-3's soft landing on the moon takes the centre stage as the 24-hour countdown begins.

At least four children were rescued by officials in Pakistan after six schoolchildren and two others were left trapped 900 ft mid-air in a cable car. The accident took place when a line snapped, causing the occupiers of the cable car to hang in balance for hours before a rescue official began.

After three months of political turmoil and on the same day former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned from exile, Thai lawmakers on Tuesday (Aug 22) voted to approve tycoon Srettha Thavisin as Thailand's new prime minister.

India is gearing up for the soft-landing of its Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. But the last 20 minutes right before the scheduled landing are set to become the most nail-biting moments of the mission. The soft landing of Vikram lander of Chandrayaan-3 mission will make India the only country in the world to achieve this feat on Moon's south pole and the fourth country to have a lander on Moon after the United States, Russia, and China.

The United States has urged Americans in Belarus to leave the country "immediately", citing a potential spillover of the war in Ukraine, including a buildup of Russian troops in Belarus.

The updated travel advisory has been issued following increased security measures by Lithuania, Latvia and Poland along their borders due to concerns about Russian Wagner mercenary forces present in Belarus.

At least 18 suspected migrants were found dead on Tuesday (August 22) in a forest fire raging in northeastern Greece, said a fire department official. This comes after dozens of patients were evacuated from a hospital onto a ferry after out-of-control wildfires continued to rage near the Greek port city of Alexandroupolis for a fourth day.

The African Union (AU) has suspended Niger from the bloc with immediate effect in response to the coup ousting President Mohamed Bazoum’s government.

The Peace and Security Council said that Niger would remain suspended until civilian rule is restored in the country.

A Chicago woman, Tracy Marie Fiorenza, 41, has been arrested on charges of sending threatening emails to former US president Donald Trump and his youngest son Barron Trump. This incident has raised concerns and garnered significant attention from the public and legal authorities.

Iran unveiled its latest domestically built drone named “Mohajer-10” with enhanced capabilities like flying at a higher altitude, for a longer duration and the ability to carry a greater payload, reported the Iranian state media on Tuesday (August 22). The new drone was launched during a ceremony in Tehran attended by the Iranian president, on the country’s military industry day.

A Singapore-born Indian-origin former minister has been announced as an official candidate for the rich Southeast Asian nation’s presidential elections.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, has been a former senior minister in the government of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP).