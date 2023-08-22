Pakistan: Four rescued, another four still trapped inside cable car, rescue operation halted

At least four children were rescued by officials in Pakistan after six schoolchildren and two others were left trapped 900 ft mid-air in a cable car. The accident took place when a line snapped, causing the occupiers of the cable car to hang in balance for hours before a rescue official began.

Four people are still stuck inside the dangling car but the Special Services Group (SSG) have reportedly halted the rescue operation now due to light issues.

The chairlift is dangling in the middle of a deep ravine surrounded by towering mountains and a rocky surface, along with the Jhangri river beneath it, Pakistan's Dawn reported.

Earlier, Pakistan's armed forces began the rescue operation after local authorities failed to initiate the missions due to difficult terrain and a lack of resources.

Helicopters of Pakistan Army Aviation and Pakistan Air Force were present at the site and were struggling to rescue the stranded persons.

How grave is the situation?

Gulfaraz, a 20-year-old currently stuck on the chairlift, informed Pakistan's Geo News via phone that there was not even drinking water on board.

He mentioned that a 16-year-old passenger, who has a heart condition, has been unconscious for the past three hours. Gulfraz explained that the teenager was en route to the hospital using the chairlift.

Gulfaraz said that the initial wire broke at 7 AM, followed by the breakdown of another cable shortly after. Since early morning, the passengers have been awaiting help.

Meanwhile, Interim Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar has directed authorities to rescue all individuals stuck on the chairlift. He urged national and provincial disaster management agencies to utilise available resources and enforce safety measures for cable cars in mountainous regions.

As per Zafar Iqbal, a local school teacher, approximately 150 students brave the perilous cable car journey to school daily due to the absence of road infrastructure in the region, as reported by the Dawn newspaper.