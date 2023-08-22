Video: Eight, including six children, trapped 900 ft mid-air in Pakistan's KP after cable car wire snaps

After the breakage of one of the cable car wires, eight individuals, including six children are left stranded at the height of 900 feet mid-air in Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province, media reports said citing officials. The incident took place in Allai tehsil in the province's Allai District.

The incident occurred at 8am in the morning when the children were on the way to school.



"A chairlift stuck at a height of about 900 ft midway due to breakage in one of its cables in Battagram. 8 persons including 6 children stranded," the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) reportedly said in a statement.

The incident reportedly took place around 8 am when the schoolchildren were en route to their school. The cable car was privately operated by local residents as a means of transportation across the river. This is because there is an absence of roads or bridges in the region. The cable car came to a halt after the cable car wire broke mid-air.

In order to rescue the stuck people, an army helicopter was dispatched to the scene. "After coordination Pak Army helicopter has been despatched for the rescue operation," the NDMA statement added.

Mansehra Deputy Inspector General of Police Tahir Ayub confirmed the news. According to him, there was no secondary option to rescue the trapped people other than taking help from the army copter.

One of the passengers inside the stuck cable car, Gulfaraz, reportedly said that the problem initially started when the first wire broke at 7 am. Following this, another wire also led to the breakage, he added.

A school teacher, Zafar Iqbal, said that the students were going to the school when the incident struck. “The chairlift is used to go from one place to another. In this area, 150 children come to school by chairlift,” Geo News reported quoting him.

Help sought

The leader of Pakistan Peoples Party leader, Faisal Karim Kundi, has urged caretaker PM Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar, interim Chief Minister KP Muhammad Azam Khan and Information Minister Feroze Jamal to urgently deal with the situation and rescue the stuck people.