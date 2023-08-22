Indian-origin ex-minister Tharman declared candidate in Singapore presidential polls

A Singapore-born Indian-origin former minister has been announced as an official candidate for the rich Southeast Asian nation’s presidential elections.

Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 66, has been a former senior minister in the government of the ruling People's Action Party (PAP). "Let's look forward to a campaign, which is dignified and honourable, and a campaign which itself seeks to unite Singaporeans and not divide us," he said in a speech.

Singapore’s Elections Department (ELD) on Tuesday (August 22) declared three individuals as official candidates for the country’s highest non-political post, including two Chinese-origin candidates.

The other two candidates are 75-year-old Ng Kok Song, who is the former investment chief of a state-owned company, and 75-year-old Tan Kin Lian, who is the former head of the state-run insurance company.

Tharman resigned from public offices in July

In order to qualify for contesting presidential polls, Tharman resigned from all political and public offices in July.

He later told the local media that he was running in the polls not for the associated prestige but on the basis of a long-held purpose in life.

"I believe in a fairer, more compassionate and more inclusive society. And my life is dedicated to that. Singapore can be special," the Indian-origin leader said.

"It will be a more difficult and challenging future that we face, which is the reason why I have entered this contest to offer all my experience and capabilities on the ground for a few decades nationally and internationally," he added.

Tharman’s career

Tharman began his career as an economist and civil servant, primarily at the Monetary Authority of Singapore, before entering the political arena in 2001.

Watch: Singapore: Tharman Shanmugaratnam to run for Presidency

During his time in politics, he held positions as the minister for education and finance, as well as deputy prime minister, serving from 2011 to 2019.

The other two candidates

Ng, who introduced himself in Chinese, Malay, and Tamil, expressed his candidacy for the presidency as a means to safeguard Singapore's three key assets: its reserves, public service appointments, and social stability.

Tan voiced his aspiration to provide the people of Singapore with the opportunity to choose a president who remains truly impartial from the ruling government. He pledged to fulfil his constitutional responsibilities diligently, honestly, and to the best of his ability if elected.