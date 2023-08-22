Greece: At least 18 suspected migrants killed in forest fire, say firefighters; dozens evacuated from hospital

At least 18 suspected migrants were found dead, on Tuesday (August 22) in a forest fire raging in northeastern Greece, said a fire department official. This comes after dozens of patients were evacuated from a hospital onto a ferry after out-of-control wildfires continued to rage near the Greek port city of Alexandroupolis for a fourth day the fire brigade announced earlier.

The blaze also continued to spread in the Greek islands of Evia and Boeotia in central Greece, which has since prompted the evacuations of several villages.



Migrant deaths

Fire brigade spokesperson Ioannis Artopios, as per AFP said that the bodies were found in a rural area south of the village of Avantas in northern Greece, near the national park of Dadia. The region bordering Turkey is said to be a frequent entry point for migrants.

"Given that there have been no reports of disappearances or missing residents from the surrounding areas, the possibility that these are people who entered the country illegally is being investigated," said the fire brigade official.

He added, "Searches throughout the entire area where the fire broke out are ongoing."

Hospital evacuated

A report by Reuters citing officials said that at least 65 patients had been evacuated from the University Hospital of Alexandroupolis, on early Tuesday as a precaution onto a ferry – turned into a makeshift hospital – in the port, while others were reportedly taken to other hospitals in northern Greece.



Hundreds of firefighters have been struggling to contain the blaze that broke out near Alexandroupolis, a major port close to Greece’s north-eastern border with Turkey, on Saturday and quickly spread.

Among those evacuated were newborn babies and intensive care patients. The reports of explosions in the hospital area were blamed on oxygen bottles, reported BBC. Images and videos from near the hospital show a massive wall of flames racing through the forest toward the city.

The coast guard evacuated 14 people by sea overnight from a nearby coastal area to the port of Alexandroupolis. This comes after a school, several homes and a cemetery were damaged in two villages near the port city.

More than 200 firefighters were battling the flames supported by four aeroplanes and three helicopters in Alexandroupolis and nearby areas, reported the Associated Press.

Wildfires across Greece

According to media reports citing officials, the blazes left two people dead and two firefighters injured in northern and central Greece, as of Monday. A local police official told Reuters, that the burned body of a man believed to be a migrant was found in a rural area in Lefkimi, near Alexandroupolis, on Monday.

While the firefighting efforts across Greece continued, the flames were reportedly fanned by gale-force winds and high temperatures sent plumes of smoke above the city and turned the night sky bright red.

“Under extreme weather conditions, mainly due to gale-force winds, a huge effort has been made to manage fire fronts that broke out simultaneously in many parts of the country,” said Artopios, late on Monday, as quoted by Reuters.

He added, “The hours we are going through are extremely critical.” Meanwhile, officials have also ordered evacuations of several communities in the broader Evros region, near the border of Turkey amid the risk of new fires over the next few days.

Wildfires were also reported on the island of Evia near Athens, as well as on the island of Kythnos and in Viotia in central Greece. Officials have also ordered evacuations near the Aspropyrgos area on the western fringes of the Greek capital, on Tuesday morning, after a new fire broke out.

(With inputs from agencies)







WATCH WION LIVE HERE