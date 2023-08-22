US asks citizens to leave Belarus over 'limited' assistance capacity of embassy in Minsk

The United States has urged the Americans in Belarus to leave the country "immediately", while citing a potential spillover of the war in Ukraine, including a buildup of Russian troops in Belarus.

The updated travel advisory has been issued following increased security measures by Lithuania, Latvia, and Poland along their borders due to concerns about Russian Wagner mercenary forces present in Belarus.

The State Department's warning advices Americans currently in Belarus to leave the country immediately, designating it as a Level 4 risk – the highest security alert.

Also watch | Gravitas | Poland missile strike: What happened to NATO's air defence system?

Alexander Lukashenko, Belarus's long-standing leader often referred to as Europe's last dictator, has played a significant role in supporting Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions in Ukraine.

Lukashenko is under multiple US sanctions for alleged human rights violations and political oppression, particularly against Belarusians who contested his claimed victory in the 2020 elections.

Lukashenko allowing Wagner forces inside Ukraine by virtue of an agreement with Russian President Vladimir Putin has sparked concerns among NATO-member countries that share the borders with Belarus.

The State Department's advisory warns against travel to Belarus due to ongoing war in Ukraine, the buildup of Russian military forces, unpredictable enforcement of local laws, potential civil unrest, detainment risks, and the limited capacity of the US Embassy to assist American citizens in Belarus.

Recently, Lithuania closed two out of six border crossings with Belarus, prompting the State Department to recommend the use of remaining open crossings. The Polish, Lithuanian, and Latvian governments have indicated the possibility of further border crossing closures with Belarus.

What does the US mission in Belarus do now?

The US mission in Belarus now only handles emergency American Citizen Services due to a reduced presence.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE