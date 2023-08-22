Thai parliament elects Srettha Thavisin as next PM ending months of political deadlock

After three months of political turmoil and on the same day former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned from exile, Thai lawmakers voted to approve tycoon Srettha Thavisin as Thailand's new prime minister.

This decision, which came as a surprise to many, marks the end of a prolonged deadlock in Thai politics. Despite his Pheu Thai party finishing second in the May election, Srettha secured a comfortable majority across both houses of parliament, becoming the 30th prime minister of Thailand.

Thavisin's resounding majority

Srettha Thavisin secured a decisive majority in parliament. He garnered more than the 374 votes required for a majority of elected lower house MPs and senators appointed by the previous junta. This victory was a clear demonstration of support for his leadership and policies, as votes were counted and broadcast live on Parliament TV. It's noteworthy that Pheu Thai's coalition, which includes approximately a dozen parties, controls 314 seats in the lower house out of a total of 500. However, this coalition raised eyebrows by forming partnerships with former political adversaries, including pro-military parties that had previously ousted a Pheu Thai prime minister.

Shinawatra's return and immediate detainment

The approval of Srettha Thavisin as prime minister coincided with the return of Thaksin Shinawatra to Thailand, marking his first visit since 2008. However, Thaksin's return was short-lived as he was promptly detained upon arrival. His presence added a layer of complexity to the already intricate political landscape.

Pheu Thai's emergence

Pheu Thai, despite finishing second in the May election, stepped in to form a government after the reformist Move Forward Party (MFP), which won the most seats, saw its leader denied the prime ministerial position due to opposition from conservative, pro-military factions.

Srettha Thavisin, formerly the head of Thai property giant Sansiri, made several promises upon assuming office. He pledged to address poverty and inequality issues in Thailand, promising much-needed reforms. Additionally, he staunchly rejected corruption allegations made by an anti-graft whistleblower.

MFP's rise and challenges

The May election saw the unexpected rise of the Move Forward Party (MFP0, fuelled by urban and youth discontent after nearly a decade of military-backed rule. While MFP secured the most seats, its commitment to reform royal insult laws and challenge powerful business monopolies encountered fierce resistance from the country's influential elite. MFP leader Pita Limjaroenrat's failure to secure support from pro-military and royalist senators in a previous prime ministerial vote led to his suspension from parliament by the Constitutional Court.

Srettha Thavisin's approval as prime minister represents a significant development in Thai politics, breaking a prolonged deadlock. However, this decision also raises questions about the future direction of Thai governance, especially in light of Thaksin Shinawatra's return and the political controversies that surround it.

