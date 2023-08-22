Who is Thaksin Shinawatra? Former Thai PM returns to country after 15 years in self-exile

Former Thailand Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra returned to his country after 15 years in self-imposed exile. He landed at the Don Mueang Airport on Tuesday morning and made a brief appearance in front of supporters and media persons. Shinawatra will also meet his political party Pheu Thai Party’s key leaders outside the private jet terminal at the Bangkok airport, the Bangkok Post said in a report.

Shinawatra has been one of the most influential political characters in Thai politics. The 74-year-old was taken to the Supreme Court, where he was sentenced to eight years in jail, based on convictions in criminal cases. Shinawatra denied all such allegations and said they were politically motivated.

He was then taken to jail. When in jail, his party was led by his youngest daughter Paetongtarn, 37.

Thaksin Shinawatra: Former policeman, successful businessman to self-exiled Thai PM

Born in 1949 in the northern city of Chiang Mai, Thaksin started his career as a police officer. In 1973, he received a government scholarship to study for a master’s degree in criminal justice in the United States.

When he returned he went into business, and during the late 1980s began building a successful telecommunications empire.

He founded the Thai Rak Thai (Thais Love Thais) party in 1998, and its rapid emergence transformed the country's politics. Thaksin swept into office in 2001, soundly defeating the Democrat Party.

He became the first Thai PM to lead an elected government through a full term in office. As the prime minister, he was enormously popular among the rural poor but was deeply unpopular among many of Bangkok’s rich elite.

He had to face the fallout from his government's suppression of news of an outbreak of bird flu, as well as criticism over the violent deaths of more than 2,500 people during a crackdown on drugs in 2003.

After more than five years in power, he was ousted in a military coup in September 2006, accused of corruption and abuse of power. Thaksin has been in self-imposed exile since, mostly in London or Dubai.

In the 17 years since being unseated in a 2006 military coup, the country has seen 10 prime ministers. But Thaksin has remained very much at the heart of Thailand's political dramas.

In May 2023, as Move Forward party Pita Limjaroenrat’s bid to become PM was ended, it paved the way for Thaksin’s return as Pheu Thai brokered a power-sharing deal with two military-linked parties.

